Woman killed in car-bus collision

A 55-year-old woman was crushed to death and five others, including a pregnant woman and her three-year-old son, were injured when the car in which they were travelling collided with a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus at Achunthanvayal near here on Monday.

Police said the victims, hailing from Annai Velankanni Nagar near Paramakudi, were on their way to visit a relative at Kattupillayarkoil near here when the car collided with the bus, proceeding towards Kadampodai.

One of the occupants of the car, S. Panchavarnam (55), died while being taken to hospital. Her husband Sakthivel, daughter-in-law M. Kalpana (25), who was pregnant, grandson M. Tharun, V. Kannan (50), who was driving the car, and P. Muthiah (75), a bus passenger, were injured, the police said.

While Mr. Sakthivel and Mr. Muthiah were admitted to Ramanathapuram Government District Headquarters Hospital, Mr. Kannan, Ms. Kalpana and Tharun were admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, the police said.

The car was severely damaged in the impact and the driver was taken out of it by Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the police added.