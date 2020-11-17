Woman killed as roof collapses in Ramanathapuram

The 65-year-old was alone in the house on Tuesday morning when the roof caved in, possibly due to the overnight rainfall, police said

A 65-year-old woman, K. Solaiammal, of L. Karungulam was killed after the roof of her house collapsed in Ramanathapuram in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police said that overnight rainfall in the district led to the tiled-roof of the house collapsing at around 6.20 a.m. The woman, who was alone in the house at that time, was crushed to death. Her two sons and daughters-in-law had gone out when the accident occurred.

Following an alert, firemen from the Ramanathapuram fire and rescue services station rushed to the spot. However, before they could arrive at the scene, local residents managed to pull out the body of the woman. Firemen removed the debris to prevent any further untoward incident.

The Ramanathapuram Town police are investigating.

Ramanathapuram District Collector, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, said that the district had received only 20 mm of rainfall. Though the impact of the rainfall was not adverse, except for the L Karungulam accident, district officials have been asked to keep a vigil to ensure the safety of the people, he said.