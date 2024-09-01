Woman killed as autorickshaw overturns near Gudiyatham

A 34-year-old woman was killed and two other commuters were injured after an autorickshaw in which they were travelling overturned on Gudiyatha-Pallikonda Main Road at Dharanampet village near Gudiyatham town in Vellore on Sunday.

Police said the deceased had been identified as A. Sabitha Begum. She was returning with her husband Mohammed Akbar, 38, and two children to Dharanampet in the autorickshaw. The driver, B. Kadar Basha, 32, lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid a stray dog on the stretch resulting in the accident.

Immediately, other motorists and passersby rescued the injured children. They were admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Gudiyatham. Based on the alert, Gudiyatham Taluk police inspected the spot. A case was registered. A probe is under way.