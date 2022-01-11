Woman injured while trying to rescue child

Incident occurred at Katpadi station

A 37-year-old railway employee was injured after she tried to pull her child from the railway track on platform one at the Katpadi railway station on Tuesday. The police said S. Yuvarani was working at the station around 10.40 a.m. when her child, who was playing on the platform, slipped and fell on the tracks. As the Ernakulam Express was pulling into the station, she tried removing her child from its path. During the attempt, she injured her head while the child suffered some bruises. The injured were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore.

She was later shifted to the Christian Medical College Hospital for further treatment.