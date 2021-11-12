Woman injured as cylinder explodes

VILLUPURAM

12 November 2021 23:43 IST

A 55-year-old woman sustained 80% burns when a leaking LPG cylinder exploded in her house at Arpisampalayam near Valavanur in the district on Friday. Police said the victim, R. Kuppu, was staying alone in a concrete house.

The woman lighted the gas stove around 6.30 a.m. when the cylinder exploded. She sustained severe burn injuries and has been admitted to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH).

A case has been registered.

Advertising

Advertising