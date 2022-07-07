Woman held for threatening ‘Kaali’ director

In a video, ‘Athiradi’ Saraswathi was found issuing threat to Leena Manimekalai

The Selvapuram police in Coimbatore arrested a woman functionary of a right-wing organisation for issuing a threat to Leena Manimekalai, director of the documentary ‘Kaali’, a poster of which was trolled for the way it portrayed the Hindu goddess.

The functionary, identified as ‘Athiradi’ Saraswathi of Sashti Sena Hindu Makkal Iyakkamn, was arrested for offences under Sections 294 B (obscene acts and songs) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, Sub-inspector Selvakumar received a video in which Saraswathi was found issuing threats to the documentary director. The video was widely circulated on social media platforms from Tuesday. The police traced Saraswathi, a resident of Chokkampudur in Coimbatore, to a location in Tiruppur district and arrested her on Wednesday evening.