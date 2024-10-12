Woman held for stealing 21 gold sovereigns from showroom in Tirupattur

A 40-year-old woman was arrested by Natrampalli police for stealing 21 sovereigns of gold from a jewellery showroom at Santhaimedu village near Vaniyambadi here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested person has been identified as K. Nethra, a native of Tirupattur. Initial inquiry revealed that Nethra went to the jewellery showroom a few days ago and pretended to buy some ornaments for her children. The shop had few customers when she visited it.

As the showroom staff, G. Venkatesh, was busy displaying various models of jewellery to her, Nethra quietly hid a few gold ornaments. After spending around half an hour in the showroom, she told the staff that she liked a few gold designs at the shop and would bring her children to select their choice of gold ornaments. She left the showroom with the loot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Venkatesh found the jewellery missing only when he returned the ones displayed to the showroom racks. He checked the CCTV camera footage and alerted Natrampalli police.

Based on the complaint, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shreya Gupta ordered special teams to be formed to nab the accused. Later, she was arrested from her hideout in Tirupattur.

She has been lodged at the sub-jail in the town. A probe is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.