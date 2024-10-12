GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman held for stealing gold ornaments from showroom in Tirupattur

Published - October 12, 2024 11:14 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The woman who stole the gold was lodged at the sub-jail.

The woman who stole the gold was lodged at the sub-jail.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested by Natrampalli police for stealing 21 sovereigns of gold from a jewellery showroom at Santhaimedu village near Vaniyambadi here.

The arrested person has been identified as K. Nethra, a native of Tirupattur. Initial inquiry revealed that Nethra went to the jewellery showroom a few days ago and pretended to buy some ornaments for her children. The shop had few customers when she visited it.

As the showroom staff, G. Venkatesh, was busy displaying various models of jewellery to her, Nethra quietly hid a few gold ornaments. After spending around half an hour in the showroom, she told the staff that she liked a few gold designs at the shop and would bring her children to select their choice of gold ornaments. She left the showroom with the loot.

Mr. Venkatesh found the jewellery missing only when he returned the ones displayed to the showroom racks. He checked the CCTV camera footage and alerted Natrampalli police.

Based on the complaint, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shreya Gupta ordered special teams to be formed to nab the accused. Later, she was arrested from her hideout in Tirupattur.

She has been lodged at the sub-jail in the town. A probe is under way.

Published - October 12, 2024 11:14 pm IST

