Woman held for cheating, over sale of house, in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

10 January 2021 12:11 IST

The District Crime Branch police on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old woman on charges of cheating a 53-year-old man over the sale of a house.

The police said the accused, Muneera Begum of Kondur near Cuddalore, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by Vivek of Cuddalore. According to police, Begum proposed the sale of her house through two real estate brokers, Janakiraman and Doraiswamy in November 2019. Trusting Begum, the complainant decided to buy the property and paid ₹19.50 lakh in different instalments. Vivek later signed an agreement with Begum who assured him of the sale and of the completion of the registration process in three months.

The police said the complainant was not allotted the house. Also, he found that the house was sold by Begum to another person.

The police arrested Begum from her mother’s house in Thanjavur and launched a search to nab two others who are at large.