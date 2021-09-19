Tamil Nadu

Woman hacked to death in Cuddalore district

A 27-year-old woman was hacked to death by a gang in Kuppankulam near here on Saturday night. The victim was identified as Gandhimathi, wife of Krishnan, a history-sheeter, who was killed in a police encounter in February this year.

Police said Gandhimathi was returning home with a relative on a two-wheeler when a three-member gang waylaid them near her house, and attacked her with sharp-edged weapons. Having suffered serious injuries on her head and body, she died en route to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

Police have said it was a revenge killing for the murder of Veera alias Veerangan, in which the victim’s husband was the main accused. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2021 2:59:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/woman-hacked-to-death-in-cuddalore-district/article36548273.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY