Woman hacked to death in Cuddalore district

A 27-year-old woman was hacked to death by a gang in Kuppankulam near here on Saturday night. The victim was identified as Gandhimathi, wife of Krishnan, a history-sheeter, who was killed in a police encounter in February this year.

Police said Gandhimathi was returning home with a relative on a two-wheeler when a three-member gang waylaid them near her house, and attacked her with sharp-edged weapons. Having suffered serious injuries on her head and body, she died en route to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

Police have said it was a revenge killing for the murder of Veera alias Veerangan, in which the victim’s husband was the main accused. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.