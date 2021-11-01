Tamil Nadu

Woman, grandson killed as water tank falls on tiled house

An 85-year old woman and her grandson died when a portion of an overhead water tank of a house collapsed over an adjoining tiled house after being struck by lightning at Jayamkondam in Ariyalur district on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 2.15 a.m. due to rains in the district. Police identified the deceased as D. Lakshmi and A. Ajithkumar (25).

Police sources said the overhead water tank was constructed atop a three-storeyed building adjoining the tiled house in which the woman and her grandson resided.

The sources said lightning struck the concrete tank due to which a portion of the tank collapsed. The bodies were sent to Jaymkondam Government Hospital.


