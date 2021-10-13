Woman gets two-year jail for swindling employer’s money

CHENNAI

13 October 2021 01:18 IST

The XI Metropolitan Magistrate in Saidapet has sentenced a 50-year-old woman to two-year imprisonment for swindling money from a company where she was working. According to the police, Yasodha, 50, of Kotturpuram, worked as a marketing manager with Hygrevar Homes and Hearth Ltd Company in Kalashetra Colony, Chennai. She had collected money from customers who had booked flats at the company in 2008 and issued fake receipts to them, keeping about ₹20 lakh for herself. The case was investigated by Central Crime Branch.

