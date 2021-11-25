Woman gets life term until death for killing her two children

CHENNAI

25 November 2021 01:19 IST

She was upset over husband’s alcoholism

A sessions court here has convicted and sentenced a woman to undergo life imprisonment until the end of her natural life, holding her guilty of killing her two children following a quarrel with her husband in Kilpauk.

According to the police, Mamta married Santhosh and had three children.

The couple was residing in an apartment complex on Barnaby Road.

Police said that she was unhappy over her husband’s addiction to alcohol and the two often quarrelled over the issue.

In 2015, Mamta strangled to death her daughter and son.

She was found lying unconscious in her house after attempting to end her life when her husband was away.

Mamta was bleeding profusely when she called her sister living on the seventh floor of the same apartment.

Her sister rushed to Mamta’s rescue with a neighbour. They forced the door open and rushed Mamta and the children to a private hospital nearby where doctors pronounced the children dead. Doctors resuscitated Mamta, stitching up the cut on her hand.

The Kilpauk police charged Mamta with the murder of her children and the trial was on before a sessions court.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)