Woman from Malaysia goes missing

A woman from Malaysia, who was on a tourist visa, has gone missing in Vellore.

Her husband filed a complaint with Consulate General of Malaysia, Chennai, as he could not reach her after his calls to her failed to evoke any reply.

Vanisree, 44, wife of Vigneswaran, from Malaysia, arrived in Chennai on November 1. She went to Vellore on a pilgrimage.

Based on a complaint from the office of Consulate General of Malaysia, Chennai, the Ariyur police have registered case and are investigating.