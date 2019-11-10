Woman from Malaysia goes missing

A woman from Malaysia, who was on a tourist visa, has gone missing in Vellore.
Her husband filed a complaint with Consulate General of Malaysia, Chennai, as he could not reach her after his calls to her failed to evoke any reply.
Vanisree, 44, wife of Vigneswaran, from Malaysia, arrived in Chennai on November 1. She went to Vellore on a pilgrimage.
Based on a complaint from the office of Consulate General of Malaysia, Chennai, the Ariyur police have registered case and are investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.