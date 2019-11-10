Tamil Nadu

Woman from Malaysia goes missing

more-in

A woman from Malaysia, who was on a tourist visa, has gone missing in Vellore.

Her husband filed a complaint with Consulate General of Malaysia, Chennai, as he could not reach her after his calls to her failed to evoke any reply.

Vanisree, 44, wife of Vigneswaran, from Malaysia, arrived in Chennai on November 1. She went to Vellore on a pilgrimage.

Based on a complaint from the office of Consulate General of Malaysia, Chennai, the Ariyur police have registered case and are investigating.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Malaysia
Tamil Nadu
Vellore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2019 1:55:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/woman-from-malaysia-goes-missing/article29933872.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY