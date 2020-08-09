Woman found murdered in Sivakasi

Pragathi Monicka, 24, was found murdered inside her house at Periyar Nagar under Sivakasi East police station limits on Saturday.

The police said that the woman, who had got married in June, was alone at home.

Her husband Selva Manikandan, a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi functionary, had gone for work in a fireworks unit.

Neighbours found the woman lying in a pool of blood with cut injuries on her head and limbs and they alerted her husband. The police said a gold chain on her body was missing.

Madurai Superintendent of Police, Sujit Kumar, who holds additional charge of Virudhunagar district, inspected the scene of crime.