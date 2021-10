CHENNAI

15 October 2021 23:17 IST

The police recovered the body of a 38-year-old woman, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances, in a village near Thirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu.

The deceased was identified as Jyothi, wife of Ramu, of Vadakkupattu village, in Kothimangalam. Investigation is under way.

