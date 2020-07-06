Woman found dead at quarantine centre in Salem

A middle-aged woman who was quarantined at a government facility in Salem was found dead at its premises during the early hours of Monday. Officials are investigating. Based on preliminary inquiries, police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

According to health officials, the woman, aged about 40 years, was quarantined as she was related to one of the COVID-19 positive patients admitted at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. She was a resident of Moonam Karadu and was brought to the quarantine centre around a week ago. According to officials, the patient was cooperative and did cause any issue at the centre. Sanitary workers who went in for cleaning on Monday morning found her dead.

Salem City police have registered a case and are investigating. Villagers gathered in front of the facility and attempted to protest, but the police pacified and dispersed them.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050