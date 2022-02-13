Woman forester found dead in her house; man surrenders in Madurai

February 13, 2022 16:04 IST

He claims to have murdered her after a quarrel

A 27-year-old woman, working with the Forest Department here, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her house here on Saturday night.

Police said that a man identified as Thirumurugan, 28, son of Velayutham of Anupanadi in Madurai city, had surrendered before the Keerathurai police in Madurai in the early hours of Sunday claiming to have murdered Saranya.

Madurai city police informed Bodi town police Inspector Saravanan, who visited the scene of crime and seized the body.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Saranya was married and had two girl children. Four years ago, her husband died in a road accident. After leaving her children with her parents, Saranya lived alone in Bodi as she worked in the Forest Department here.

It is said that both Saranya and Thirumurugan came to know each other when they were undergoing training for police selection. Though Thirumurugan, working with the Madurai police and was married, continued to have relationship with Saranya.

Based on his confession, police found that he had strangulated her to death after an altercation broke out between them. She had insisted on marrying Thirumurugan and he had rejected the proposal, a police officer said.

A special team from Bodi had left for Madurai to secure the accused. A case has been registered and further investigation was on.