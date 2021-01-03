Woman evicted from Stalin’s meet

A woman was evicted from a ‘makkal gram sabha’, addressed by DMK president M.K. Stalin, in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore, on Saturday.

Mr. Stalin claimed the woman was an AIADMK functionary, sent to the meeting to create a disturbance. However, she said she had been assaulted.

At the meeting, Poongodi raised a question, countering Mr. Stalin, creating a flutter. The DMK leader, immediately said she was sent by Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani to disrupt the meeting and did not have the courage to identify herself as an AIADMK worker.

Party workers then handed Ms. Poongodi over to the police. She was taken away by the Coimbatore rural police to prevent her being assaulted.

Mr. Stalin said he would like to tell Mr. Velumani, in no uncertain terms, that if the AIADMK attempted to disrupt MGS, the DMK would not hesitate to hit back.

In Erode, Mr. Stalin said, “But she [Ms. Poongodi] complained that she was beaten up, and after the police insisted, she got admitted to the hospital.”

Mr. Velumani said on Saturday night that action would be taken against those responsible for the attack on Ms. Poongodi.