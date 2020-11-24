Woman ends life during recovery of stolen loot in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI

24 November 2020 09:57 IST

Her son Pradeep was reportedly involved in a case of burglary at nearby Gomathi Nagar with the help of his friends on November 3.

A woman allegedly ended her life early on Tuesday even as the police were recovering stolen booty from her house near Suththamalli here following the confession given by her son, a habitual offender.

Police said D. Pradeep, 22, of Sathya Nagar under the Suththamalli police station limits near Tirunelveli Town, was arrested by the police a few months ago under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for sexually harassing a teenager from the same area.

On coming out of the jail, Pradeep was reportedly involved in a case of burglary at nearby Gomathi Nagar with the help of his friends on November 3 last. The Suththamalli police, upon registering a case in this connection, arrested Pradeep, his associates Anburaj and Arulraj, all from the same area.

Advertising

Advertising

As Pradeep told the investigators that he had kept the booty, including a laptop, in his house and also in the house of his uncle, the Suththamalli police took him to his house at Sathya Nagar around 4.30 a.m. on Tuesday. When the police reached the house, Pradeep’s mother Sahunthala handed over the laptop to the police.

Even as the police were taking Pradeep to his uncle’s house, which is situated just 100 metres away from his house, Sahunthala attempted to end her life. Though the police rushed her to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, she died on the way.

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan, who came to the Suththamalli police station immediately, said the woman, after locking the door of the house from inside, immolated herself. “Further investigations are on,” Mr. Manivannan said.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.