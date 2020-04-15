Woman employee of judicial magistrate court in Tenkasi district tests positive for COVID-19

A woman office assistant, attached to a judicial magistrate court at Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district, has tested positive for COVID-19. Resultantly, all those who had come in contact with her have been quarantined and the magistrate has also been tested.

Immediately after the woman tested positive on Tuesday, Tirunelveli Principal District Judge A. Nazir Ahamed informed the Registrar General of the Madras High Court C. Kumarappan and also the Additional Registrar General of the Madurai Bench of the High Court.

The communication stated that an inquiry by the Sankarankovil Sub Judge had revealed that the woman’s father had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 11. However, before his test results came, she had attended the office of the magistrate on April 8 and 9.

. The quarantined include some of the staff of the sub court, Sankarankovil and also the judicial magistrate, whose test results are awaited, the communiqué said.

“I assure that if any of the staff members or judicial officers test positive in future, I would take necessary action for quarantine and also report the same to the honourable High Court,” the Principal District Judge’s communication read.