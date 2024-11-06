Woman electrocuted near Arakkonam

A 60-year-old woman was electrocuted when she tried to switch on a geyser in her house at Konalam village near Arakkonam town in Ranipet on Tuesday.

The police said the deceased was identified as S. Kamala, a mother of four children. She was living with her sons in the house. She was electrocuted when she switched on the geyser. S. Manickam, son, rushed to the bathroom when he heard a noise and saw her unconscious.

She was initially admitted to Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) at Mudhur village where a duty doctor referred her to Government Taluk Hospital in Arakkonam. The doctors at the hospital declared her dead on arrival. A case was registered by Arakkonam Taluk police. A probe is underway.