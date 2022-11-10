Tamil Nadu

Woman electrocuted in Thiruninravur

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly electrocuted while she was drying clothes on the terrace of her house at Thiruninravur on Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as S. Megala, wife of Sathya, resident of Balamurugan Nagar. Police sources said she had tied the rope on a pole which carried an electric cable. On Wednesday, she was drying clothes on the rope and accidentally touched the wire. 

The Thiruninravur police registered a case of accidental death and are investigating. Her body was sent for a postmortem. 


