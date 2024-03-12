ADVERTISEMENT

Woman drowns after rescuing goat from well near Tiruvannamalai; husband dies in bid to save her

March 12, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old farmer and his wife drowned in the farm well of their agricultural land at Perigaram village near Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday during an attempt to save their goat.

Police said the deceased were identified as S. Kumar, 30, and his wife K. Valarmathi, 27. They have two sons and reside in the house that was built at the centre of their farmland. Apart from farming, the couple also reared cattle including goats, fowls and milch cows in the farm land.

The couple were engaged in removing weeds in the land when they heard a noise from the farm well. Valarmathi saw her goat in the 40-ft-deep well and jumped into the well and threw the goat out. However, she did not know how to swim, and cried for help. Kumar jumped into the well but was hit by a hard rock in the well and sustained injuries. Later, the couple drowned, the police said.

Based on the alert from S. Kannagi, 54, Kumar’s mother, other farmers and residents informed Polur police, who rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies, which were sent to the Government Taluk Hospital in Polur town for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

