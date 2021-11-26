Tamil Nadu

Woman dies in wall collapse near Ariyalur

A 70-year-old woman died as the mud wall of her house collapsed and fell on her late on Thursday night at Chinnanagalur village in neighbouring Ariyalur district.

Police identified the deceased as A. Chinnapillai, a widow. The woman had been staying alone in a thatched hut.

She was asleep in her hut when the mud wall suddenly collapsed and fell on her causing her death. The incident came to light on Friday morning. The body was retrieved and sent to the Ariyalur Government Hospital for postmortem.

The Kairalabad Police are investigating. Ariyalur district received widespread rainfall on Thursday.


