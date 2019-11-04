Woman dies by suicide in Nemur

A woman died by suspected suicide in Nemur near Kanjanur in the district on Monday. Her six-year-old-daughter too, was found dead with her. Police said she jumped into a well in the backyard of her parents’ house. The deceased have been identified as K. Sarasu, 33, a nurse attached to Tiruvallur Government Hospital, and her daughter Vaishali.

According to police, Ms. Sarasu had been staying with her parents in Nemur after she lost her husband six months ago. On Monday, her parents found the door of the house bolted from inside. Sensing something amiss, they immediately alerted the Kanjanur police who broke open the door and found the bodies floating in the well in the backyard of the house.

The police said Ms. Sarasu had tied her daughter to her waist before jumping into the well. A case has been registered, and an investigation is on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.