Woman dies after share autorickshaw overturns near Ambur town

October 07, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Hemalatha, along with four other workers, was travelling in a share autorickshaw when driver K. Sampath slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting a stray dog and lost control of the vehicle

The Hindu Bureau

The police said the driver slammed on the brakes after a stray dog crossed the stretch. A case has been registered by the police.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 35-year-old woman died after a share autorickshaw, in which she was travelling, overturned near Ambur town in Tirupattur district on Saturday.

The police said the victim, S. Hemalatha, of Pernambut, worked in a leather factory.

Around 9.30 a.m., Hemalatha, along with four other workers, was travelling in a share autorickshaw, when driver K. Sampath, 27, slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting a stray dog and lost control of the vehicle at Thennambattu near Ambur. The autorickshaw overturned. Hemalatha died on the spot.

Admitted to hospital

Immediately, passers-by and other motorists rescued the injured persons and admitted them to the Government Taluk Hospital at Ambur.

Based on information, the Umarabad police inspected the spot.

A case has been registered by the police.

