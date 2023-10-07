Woman dies after share autorickshaw overturns near Ambur town

A 35-year-old woman died after a share autorickshaw, in which she was travelling, overturned near Ambur town in Tirupattur district on Saturday.
The police said the victim, S. Hemalatha, of Pernambut, worked in a leather factory.
Around 9.30 a.m., Hemalatha, along with four other workers, was travelling in a share autorickshaw, when driver K. Sampath, 27, slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting a stray dog and lost control of the vehicle at Thennambattu near Ambur. The autorickshaw overturned. Hemalatha died on the spot.
Admitted to hospital
Immediately, passers-by and other motorists rescued the injured persons and admitted them to the Government Taluk Hospital at Ambur.
Based on information, the Umarabad police inspected the spot.
A case has been registered by the police.
