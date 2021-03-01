Tamil Nadu

Woman, daughter hacked to death near Cuddalore

A woman and her daughter were hacked to death by unidentified persons at Singirikudi near Reddichavadi on Monday.

The deceased were identified as C. Vijayalakshmi, 48 and her daughter Madhangi alias Sandhya, 24 of Nonankuppam in Puducherry.

Police sources said the duo was found murdered near their agricultural field at Edayarpalayam. Local residents alerted the police who retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations.

Police said that they are probing various angles in connection with the incident.

