Woman, daughter drown in abandoned quarry in Vellore

September 30, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VELLORE

A 50-year-old woman and her young daughter were drowned in an abandoned quarry, which was filled with rainwater, at Dharmapuram village near Kaniyambadi town in Vellore on Saturday.

The victims were identified as J. Bhuvaneshwari, who worked as a wage labourer, and her daughter J. Reshma, 6, who was a Class I student at the Government Primary School in the village. The incident happened around 11 a.m. when Bhuvaneshwari went to the quarry with her daughter to wash clothes. While playing near the bund of the quarry, Reshma slipped into the waters. Immediately, Bhuvaneshwari also jumped into the water to save her, both of them drowned, the police said.

Around 1 p.m., when a few dairy farmers went to the quarry, they found the bodies. They informed the Vellore taluk police, who rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore for post-mortem. A case has been registered. Further investigation is on, the police said.

