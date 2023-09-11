Woman Dalit panchayat president missing; Ambur police file case

September 11, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

A Dalit woman P. Indumathi, 25, who was elected president of the Navakkaneri Village Panchayat in Tirupattur district, has been missing since Saturday. The Ambur police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating.

Police said Indumathi’s husband U. Pandian, 31, had filed the complaint. A special team has been formed to investigate the case.

According to the complainant, the president of the reserved panchayat did not return home after she went to buy milk in a nearby shop in Sholayur village around 5 p.m. on Saturday. She remained untraceable since then.

Incidentally, though in November 2021, Ms. Indumathi was elected panchayat president, elections could not be held to all nine ward member posts in her panchayat as no one came forward to file nomination following a protest by a section of the inhabitants. The protesting villagers had opposed the conversion of the panchayat from general category to a reserved category.

