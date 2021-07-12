Woman bootlegger in Cuddalore detained under Goondas Act

Collector K. Balasubramaniam has ordered the detention of a bootlegger under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Goondas and Video Pirates Act.

The accused R. Jayapradha, 37, of Kizhvanikuppam, had several cases of smuggling illicit liquor pending against her, police said. The Prohibition Enforcement Wing police arrested her recently and seized 110 litres of illicit distilled arrack from her possession.

The Collector ordered her detention under the Goondas Act on a request from Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan. The orders were served on her in the Cuddalore Central Prison.