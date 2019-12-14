Woman ‘bids’ for top panchayat post

Allegations of auctioning of post of president at Edamelaiyur Kandiyan Street village panchayat in Needamangalam Panchayat Union in the district surfaced on Friday after a video clip of a meeting held to discuss the issue in the village was circulated on social messaging platforms.

According to sources, the president’s post of the panchayat has been reserved for women from general category and four women had decided to throw their hat into the ring.

Seniors in the village panchayat seem to have decided to arrive at a consensus to elect a person unanimously and convened a meeting of villagers in this regard at a temple in the hamlet recently.

A video of the meeting was circulated on social media by some persons who alleged that the woman candidate, who had offered the highest bid of ₹15 lakh, was elected “unanimously” as the president.

Upon hearing the news about the consensus of the voters to elect the president unanimously, officials of the Block Development Office, Needamangalam, are conducting an inquiry into the allegations, sources said.