Woman beaten up after son elopes with girl

26 January 2022 22:36 IST

A 44-year-old woman, Meenakshi, of K. Vagaikulam near here was beaten up by a gang on Monday after her son, Sakthi Siva, eloped with a girl. Paralachi police have booked 14 persons, including women, for assault and verbal abuse of Ms. Meenakshi.

The police said Sakthi Siva, who fell in love with one Bhuvaneswari, eloped with her on Sunday. After marrying her, he came to Aruppukottai on Monday and lodged a complaint at the All-Women Police Station in Aruppukottai seeking protection.

When Bhuvaneswari’s family members came to know of the development, several persons, including Bhuvaneswari’s mother Sudha, barged into the house of Sakthi Siva and assaulted his mother.

The police said Ms. Meenaksh, who was alone in the house, was also tied up. Later, she was treated at Aruppukottai Government Hospital.