Woman, baby die during attempted child birth at home

As per preliminary enquiries, the woman’s husband had attempted to perform normal delivery at his residence. A detailed enquiry was underway

Officials of the Health Department have begun an enquiry into the death of a nurse and her still born baby, reportedly due to the complications developed while attempting delivery at her home under the supervision of her husband, an acupuncture practitioner.

According to sources, Alagammal (29), wife of Vijayavarman of Poolambadi was admitted to the Government Hospital in Perambalur in the early hours on Sunday with severe labour pain. On admission, the baby was found dead with its head protruding out from the uterus of the woman. The uterus of the woman was also found decomposed apparently due to complications arising out of holding the dead baby for more than three days.

After removing the dead baby, Alagammal was referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi where she died despite the efforts of doctors to save her. It was found that she had suffered extensive liver and renal damage.

R. Geetharani, Deputy Director of Health Services, told The Hindu that a detailed enquiry was underway to find out the circumstances that led to the death of Alagammal, a nursing graduate, and her baby.

Dr.Geetharani said as per preliminary enquiries the woman’s husband had attempted to perform normal delivery at his residence. Alagammal was supposed to deliver a baby on December 28. A team of medical professionals had visited her house on various occasions and insisted she undergo regular medical check ups and follow up at a Government Hospital. But, her husband Vijayavarman and his father had refused to follow the advice and persisted on their stand that they wanted to follow the natural and traditional method of delivery at home.

Vijayavarman had submitted a declaration on August,8,2020 that his wife be permitted to undergo a home delivery. However, inspite of repeated advice and severe labour pain undergone by her wife, he preferred to keep her at home even several days after the scheduled date of delivery, officials said.

During the delivery attempt at home, only the head of the baby had come out. It was only after that her family members had called the ambulance service and rushed her to the GH. “Negligence had resulted in the death of a woman and her baby,” Dr. Geetharani said.

She said that the inquiry would establish full details of the causes of the deaths. The case history had been sent to the police for taking suitable action. It was found that Vijayavarman had treated many patients without proper qualification. The Joint Director of Health Services had been apprised of the development for further action, she added.