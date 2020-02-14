Woman attacks couple for not returning money; man dies

Police nabbed a woman for murdering her brother-in-law and causing grievous injuries to his wife over a family feud.

Police sources said Murugesan, 53, of Kammakrishnapalli village in Ambur and Venkatesan, 46, were brothers and the latter died a few years ago. Murugesan had borrowed cash from Venkatesan’s wife Chitra, 43, and did not return it. There had been many wordy duels between Chitra and Murugesan over money matters.

On Wednesday, Chitra attacked Murugesan and his wife Vijaya, 48, who were sleeping inside their house. While Murugesan died on the spot due to excess bleeding, Vijaya suffered grievous injuries. Chitra escaped from the spot.

Neighbours who heard the cries rushed to the help of Murugesan and Vijaya, but could not save Murugesan. Oomerabad police rushed to the spot and sent Vijaya to Government Hospital for treatment. Murugesan’s body was sent for post-mortem. Oomerabad police who registered a case arrested Chitra on Thursday. She was remanded to custody, said a police source.