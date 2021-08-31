Tamil Nadu

Woman attacked with acid by husband in Salem

A 47-year-old woman suffered severe burns after she was attacked with acid by her husband at Old Bus Stand here on Monday evening.

The police said Revathi, 47, hails from Rasipuram in Namakkal district. She has been living separate from her husband Yesudas, of Namakkal, for the past three months following a family dispute. The couple have three children.

On Monday, Revathi, along with her mother Arrayi, reportedly visited the Town All Women Police Station here for an inquiry into a complaint she had filed against her husband. Revathi reportedly told the police that she was not interested in living with her husband any more. In the evening, while they were waiting at Old Bus Stand to board a bus to Namakkal, Yesudas came there with a can of acid and threw it on Revathi.

Members of the public rushed her to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. Officials said Revathi suffered 70% burns. Arrayi also suffered burns on the hands.

Arrayi told presspersons that Yesudas threw acid on his wife and ran away.

The Salem city police have registered a case and opened an investigation. The police are on the lookout for Yesudas.


Aug 31, 2021

