ADVERTISEMENT

Woman arrested for throwing acid on daughter-in-law in Cuddalore district

March 13, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Police said the woman suspected her daughter-in-law’s fidelity, and poured toilet-cleaning acid on her while she was sleeping, on Sunday; neighbours rescued the victim and rushed her to hospital

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested a 55-year-old woman for allegedly pouring toilet-cleaning acid on her daughter-in-law, at their house at Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district.

The victim identified as M. Krithika, 26 sustained injuries on her face and body and has been admitted to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital.

Police said Krithika was married to Mukesh Raj for seven years and the couple had two children, aged five and one. Mukesh Raj was working at a private firm in Avinashi, in Tiruppur district, while Krithika stayed with her two children at her mother-in-law’s house at Vriddhachalam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday around midnight, Krithika was sleeping in her room with her two children when the accused K. Andal allegedly poured acid over Krithika and forced mosquito repellent down her throat, suspecting her fidelity. Hearing her screams, neighbours entered the house and rushed Krithika to the Vriddhachalam General Hospital from where she was referred to the Cuddalore GH.

Based on a complaint from Krithika, the police booked a case against Andal under Sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested her. Further investigations are on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US