Woman arrested for throwing acid on daughter-in-law in Cuddalore district

March 13, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The police on Monday arrested a 55-year-old woman for allegedly pouring toilet-cleaning acid on her daughter-in-law, at their house at Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district.

The victim identified as M. Krithika, 26 sustained injuries on her face and body and has been admitted to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital.

Police said Krithika was married to Mukesh Raj for seven years and the couple had two children, aged five and one. Mukesh Raj was working at a private firm in Avinashi, in Tiruppur district, while Krithika stayed with her two children at her mother-in-law’s house at Vriddhachalam.

On Sunday around midnight, Krithika was sleeping in her room with her two children when the accused K. Andal allegedly poured acid over Krithika and forced mosquito repellent down her throat, suspecting her fidelity. Hearing her screams, neighbours entered the house and rushed Krithika to the Vriddhachalam General Hospital from where she was referred to the Cuddalore GH.

Based on a complaint from Krithika, the police booked a case against Andal under Sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested her. Further investigations are on.