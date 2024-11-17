ADVERTISEMENT

Woman arrested for murder of mother-in-law in Villupuram

Published - November 17, 2024 04:05 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Police suspect Rani could have been murdered as she become aware of Swetha’s illicit affair

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A 22-year-old woman was arrested by Kandamangalam police for allegedly burning alive her mother-in law Rani with the active connivance of her boy-friend on the eve of Deepavali festival. 

The police on Friday (November 15, 2024) arrested the woman and her boy-friend after days of investigation, following a complaint from the deceased woman’s younger son. The accused have been identified as Swetha and Sathish Kumar in N.R. Palayam at Kandamangalam. 

According to police, Rani was admitted to JIPMER hospital with severe burn injuries on the eve of Deepavali festival. “She succumbed to the burn injuries the next day,” police said.

Only Swetha was at home when the incident occurred as others including the woman’s husband were away for work. Initially, everyone thought Rani sustained burn injuries accidentally at her house or was a case of self-immolation. It was Swetha who alerted the neighbours of the fire incident at home. “She got married to the deceased woman’s elder son Karunamurthi in July this year,” police said.

Police launched the investigation after the victim’s younger son developed some suspicion about the fire incident. Investigation into the case revealed the woman was murdered by Swetha and Sathish by setting her ablaze after pouring kerosene. Police suspect Rani could have been murdered as she become aware of Swetha’s illicit affair. 

