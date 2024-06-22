Woman arrested for burgling house in Arakkonam

The Arakkonam Town police on Saturday arrested a 31-year-old woman for allegedly stealing 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver objects, and ₹20,000 in cash from a house in Arakkonam town near Ranipet. The stolen items were recovered from the accused.

The accused is S. Indumathi, 31, a native of Ocheri village near Walajah town in Ranipet. She has petty cases registered against her at the Kaveripakkam police near Ocheri village.

The police said K. Pradeep Kumar, 53, a government noon meal centre organiser, and his wife P. Bhuvaneshwari, 50, a government school teacher near Poonamallee, residents of Arakkonam town, had gone for work on Friday, leaving their daughter in their house.

The daughter had left the main door ajar while she took rest on Friday afternoon. Seizing the opportunity, the accused allegedly barged into and burgled the house.

Alerted by some noise, the daughter checked the rooms of the house and found that valuables were missing. She immediately alerted her parents.

Subsequently, Arakkonam Town police arrived at the spot along with forensic experts. The police recovered CCTV footages from the neighbourhood, based on which Indumathi was arrested. A case was registered.

The accused was produced before a local court and lodged at the sub-jail in the town.