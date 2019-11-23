Woman accused of murdering daughter, taken into custody in Vellore

A 24-year old mother was taken into custody on murder charges in Walajapet on Saturday.

Police said Ammu alias Pavithra (24) had been living with her daughters Ramya (8) and Mounika (18 months) on Drowpathi Amman Koil Street, Walajapet, for the past three years. She was married to Gowrisankar (30) nine years ago, but the man had left the family and was living with another woman.

Ammu worked at a private shop in Kancheepuram, and when she came back home on Friday night, her younger child was screaming for hours. Being tired and in a depressed mood, she used her ‘dupatta’ to close the mouth of the child. It was after some time that she realised the child was unconscious and she rushed her to Walajapet Government Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her as ‘dead on arrival’.

Doctors alerted the police, who took custody of the mother for interrogation. In her statement, she said that she had unintentionally closed her daughter’s mouth with her dupatta to stop the child from crying.

The police also inquired with 8-year old Ramya, who confirmed what had happened.

Walajapet police have registered a case against the mother under section 302 and sent the body of the child for a post-mortem. Further investigations are on.