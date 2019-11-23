Tamil Nadu

Woman accused of murdering daughter, taken into custody in Vellore

more-in

The single mother told police that it was unintentional -- she had used a dupatta to stop her 18-month-old from screaming

A 24-year old mother was taken into custody on murder charges in Walajapet on Saturday.

Police said Ammu alias Pavithra (24) had been living with her daughters Ramya (8) and Mounika (18 months) on Drowpathi Amman Koil Street, Walajapet, for the past three years. She was married to Gowrisankar (30) nine years ago, but the man had left the family and was living with another woman.

Ammu worked at a private shop in Kancheepuram, and when she came back home on Friday night, her younger child was screaming for hours. Being tired and in a depressed mood, she used her ‘dupatta’ to close the mouth of the child. It was after some time that she realised the child was unconscious and she rushed her to Walajapet Government Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her as ‘dead on arrival’.

Doctors alerted the police, who took custody of the mother for interrogation. In her statement, she said that she had unintentionally closed her daughter’s mouth with her dupatta to stop the child from crying.

The police also inquired with 8-year old Ramya, who confirmed what had happened.

Walajapet police have registered a case against the mother under section 302 and sent the body of the child for a post-mortem. Further investigations are on.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Vellore
parent and child
police
crime
murder
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 3:46:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/woman-accused-of-murdering-daughter-taken-into-custody-in-vellore/article30059711.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY