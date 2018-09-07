Witnesses fail to respond

more-in

After five individuals who were part of the team that treated former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa allegedly failed to respond to its summons, the Commission of Inquiry probing her death has threatened Apollo Hospitals with legal action.

On Thursday, secretary to the A. Arumughaswamy Commission, S. Komala, wrote to Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap C. Reddy. “Even in the previous hearings, some of them [Apollo doctors who treated Jayalalithaa] have not appeared before this Commission and it has been condoned leniently,” she noted.

A source said that two doctors failed to appear on Thursday. “Instead, they submitted an application requesting seven days’ notice before appearance was scheduled. This irritated the judge, who decided to write to Mr. Reddy,” said the source.

Sources at Apollo Hospital said that till date, 36 witnesses from the hospital had appeared and deposed. “Summons were issued to six senior doctors at very short notice and they were unable to cancel appointments and surgical procedures. Therefore, we requested the Commission to provide notice of at least 7 days to enable the doctors to schedule their appointments and cause least inconvenience. We are at all times willing to cooperate and will continue to cooperate with the learned Commission,” they added.