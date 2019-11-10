Withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis is vendetta, says Sanjay Dutt

The Centre’s decision to withdraw the SPG cover for the Gandhi family is a ploy by the BJP to establish a dictatorship in the country, AICC secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu Sanjay Dutt alleged.

“It is a conspiracy to put the lives of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in danger. The decision to withdraw the SPG cover for them indicates that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led and Home Minister Amit Shah-driven BJP government is working on the basis of political vendetta. It has stooped to the extent of putting the lives of senior Congress leaders in jeopardy,” Mr. Dutt told reporters here on Saturday.

“In a democracy, the Opposition plays an important role. Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah have been saying that the country should be rid of the Congress. It shows their intent to usher in a dictatorship without any Opposition,” he said.