Withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis, a conspiracy, alleges AICC secretary

The Centre’s decision to withdraw SPG cover to Gandhi family was a ploy of the BJP to establish dictatorship in the country, alleged AICC secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Sanjay Dutt, here on Saturday.

“It is a conspiracy to put the lives of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in danger. The decision to withdraw the SPG cover to them indicates that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led and Home Minister Amit Shah driven BJP Government is working on the basis of political vendetta. It has stooped to the extent of putting the lives of senior Congress leaders in jeopardy,” Mr. Dutt told reporters here on Saturday.

He said that the nation had witnessed the assassinations of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. In a democracy, the opposition played an important role. Mr. Modi and Mr. Amit Shah have been telling that the country should be rid of the Congress. It showed their intent to usher in dictatorship without opposition.

The recent election results in Haryana and Maharashtra have established that the Congress was a major force in the country’s politics. It could not be undermined by the whims and fancies of the BJP government. The people had voted for a vibrant democracy. The Congress was committed to play the role of constructive opposition under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

But the BJP government has embarked on a mission to endanger the lives of the Gandhi family so as to weaken the Congress party politically. The SPG Act and the later amendments to the Act were aimed at protecting the lives of those who occupied high offices and others with high level of threat perception. But, the government did not seem to take such decisions on threat perception but acted as per the whims and fancies of its leaders, Mr. Dutt alleged.