Withdrawal of farm laws a victory for farmers' unity: TN Agri Minister

19 November 2021 12:02 IST

State Agriculture Minister M.R.K.Panneerselvam on Friday said that Pime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on withdrawal of the three Central farm laws is a victory to farmers' unity.

According to him, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin was the first to voice against the farm laws and passed a resolution against the laws in the LegislativeAssembly. He told journalists in Salem that as promised in the DMK election manifesto, a separate agriculture budget has been tabled and now the farm laws have been withdrawn [DMK had promised to fight for repeal of the three laws].

Responding to a question on whether the withdrawal of the laws would work in favour of the BJP, Mr.Panneerselvam said that the laws were withdrawn after BJP suffered severe loss in recently held by-elections and fearing loss in upcoming Assembly elections to certain states.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru said that the laws could have been withdrawn a long back and the withdrawal is a boon for farmers. He added that farmers faced severe hardships for over a year and "over 50 farmers died" during the protests. He charged that the laws wouldn't have been passed if the AIADMK had not supported it.