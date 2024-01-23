Withdrawal of 2019 State appeals against Stalin, Duraimurugan: Madras High Court to take a call on Feb. 1

January 23, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court will decide on February 1 the locus standi of AIADMK former Member of Parliament J. Jayavardhan to intervene and object to the State government’s decision to withdraw writ appeals filed by it in 2019 against incumbent Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Sureshkumar and K. Kumaresh Babu on Tuesday agreed to hear Advocate General P.S. Raman for the State government, Senior Counsel V. Raghavachari for the intervenor and Senior Counsel P. Wilson for Mr. Stalin and Mr. Duraimurugan, in their individual capacities, in detail on February 1.

The decision was taken after the A-G questioned the very locus standi of the former MP to intervene and object to the government’s decision to withdraw the appeals filed against a single judge’s December 13, 2018 order through which a Government Order, issued on September 24, 2018, had been quashed.

Allowing two writ petitions filed by Mr. Stalin and Mr. Duraimurugan, who were the then Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition respectively, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana (since retired) had quashed the G.O. issued for a vigilance inquiry into alleged irregularities in construction of a new Assembly-cum-Secretariat.

The building was constructed during the DMK regime between 2006 and 2011 when the writ petitioners served as Deputy Chief Minister and Public Works Department Minister respectively. However, the subsequent AIADMK government converted it into a hospital and instituted a Commission of Inquiry to conduct a probe.

In 2018, the Commission of Inquiry was suspended on court orders and instead a G.O. was issued for a Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) inquiry. After the G.O. was quashed by the single judge, the then government preferred writ appeals which were now sought to be withdrawn by the present government.

Mr. Raghavachari vehemently opposed the government’s decision and contended that an inquiry into a criminal charge could not be given a quietus at will by the government. He also argued that his client, who had lodged a complaint with the DVAC in 2018, had every right to oppose the decision to withdraw the writ appeals.

However, the A-G told the court that the DVAC had conducted an inquiry and found no material to proceed in the matter. He said the government had already submitted the DVAC’s inquiry report in a sealed cover before the court. Mr. Raman also insisted that the locus standi of the intervenor must be decided first.

On his part, Mr. Wilson complained that the intervenor had been dragging a simple issue of withdrawal for several months due to political motives. Pointing out that the government had decided to withdraw the appeals way back in July 2023, he said, the matter was being adjourned from time to time for no reason.

