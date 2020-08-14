Withdraw restrictions on Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations: BJP

State BJP president L. Murugan on Friday requested the Tamil Nadu government to allow Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in public, and said it was sad that the government was imposing restrictions on celebrating a God who is believed to remove obstacles.
“Hindus first pray to Vinayaka to remove obstacles in their lives and businesses. That is why, whenever any work is started, people pray to Vinayaka as per tradition. It is very sad that the government is placing obstacles to the remover of obstacles,” Mr. Murugan said in a statement.
He said the government should withdraw its announcement that states permission will not be granted to install idols in public places for Vinayaka Chathurthi on account of COVID-19 .
“Already, relaxations have been given from the COVID-19 lockdown and people are leaving their homes for various work. Even small temples have been allowed to open. In such a scenario, the government should allow the installation of Vinayaka idols,” he said.
Mr. Murugan claimed that it could be assured that people would maintain physical distancing .
