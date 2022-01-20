Tamil Nadu

Withdraw proposed changes to IAS Cadre Rule: Anbumani

PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the Centre to drop its proposed amendment to Rule 6 (deputation of cadre officers) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954 which would do away with the requirement of getting the approval of the State governments to transfer IAS and IPS officers through Central deputation.

The Hindu had reported that at least six States have opposed the move.

States’ rights

In a Twitter post, Mr. Anbumani also urged the Tamil Nadu government to strongly object to the proposed amendment which, he said, was against the spirit of cooperative federalism and amounted to depriving the States of their rights.


