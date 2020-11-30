‘Withdraw order on salary cuts for engineers’

Move has caused them hardship: CPI(M)

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Sunday urged the State government to withdraw its order reducing the basic salaries of engineers working in various Departments.

In a statement, he said the move had caused hardship to engineers, given the current economic situation.

Mr. Balakrishnan also pointed out that even if the engineers were promoted in the future, the current salary cut would not be compensated, and this would also impact their pension component.

Taking into account the fact that the Chief Minister handles the Public Works portfolio, the State government should consider the request of the engineers, and drop the plan of cutting their salaries, Mr. Balakrishnan added.