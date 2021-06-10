Withdraw order on newspaper subscription in libraries, Seeman tells TN government

CHENNAI

The NTK leader alleged that the directive was a misuse of power, and discriminatory

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman on Thursday urged the State government to withdraw its directive that libraries in every panchayat established under the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam must subscribe to newspapers that have a DMK slant.

In a statement, he alleged that the directive was a misuse of power, and discriminatory, while strongly condemning the move. Mr. Seeman pointed out that at a time when the Chief Secretary Irai Anbu’s instruction to government officials to refrain from buying and gifting his books has been welcomed, the current development was disappointing.

He urged the State government to ensure all newspapers are featured in libraries.